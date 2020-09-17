Referendum to abolish Glynn Co. Police Department will not appear on ballots in Nov.

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The vote whether to abolish the Glynn County Police Department will not be on the ballot in November.
A judge has ruled that the vote would violate the Georgia Constitution by withdrawing a county’s supplementary power of police protection.
The push to abolish the police department gained traction with state lawmakers after the killing of Ahmaud Arbery.
The binding referendum would have abolished the Glynn County Police Department and transferred those powers to the Glynn County Sheriff’s Office if voters chose that option.
Glynn County Commissioners filed a lawsuit claiming that state lawmakers can’t pass something that would abolish a police department without input from the county.
