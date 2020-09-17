Savannah man admits to killing wife of deployed soldier

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Savannah man has admitted to killing the wife of a deployed U.S. Army soldier at Fort Stewart, according to the Southern District of Georgia.
Stafon Jamar Davis, 28, of Savannah, pled guilty to charges of premeditated murder and to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Abree Boykin, 24, was shot and killed on July 9, 2018.
[PREVIOUS STORY: Savannah man indicted for 2018 murder on Fort Stewart]
Davis admitted to being a childhood friend of Boykin and to shooting and killing her in the early morning hours in her on post residence and fleeing Fort Stewart in her vehicle. Davis, who had been released from prison after serving a federal sentence for armed robbery, later was apprehended in West Palm Beach, Fla.
“Stafon Davis' admission of guilt in the cold-blooded murder of Abree Boykin will help bring some degree of closure in this horrific crime against the spouse of a deployed American soldier,” said U.S. Attorney Christine. “Our law enforcement agencies and prosecutors have performed outstanding work in bringing this killer to justice.”
Boykin was the wife of SGT Shawn Boykin, a member of the U.S. Army who was assigned to Fort Stewart’s 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division. At the time of the murder, SGT Boykin was deployed in South Korea.
