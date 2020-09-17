SCCPSS explains COVID-19 case procedures and safety for in-person learning

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah-Chatham County school leaders are busy planning for their newly approved phased approach to in-person learning.
But with the return of students and staff, the board got an inside look at how they’ll handle COVID-19 when they head back to school.
Going back to school in the middle of the pandemic raises several challenges about how to handle the infectious disease. But that’s something Savannah-Chatham nurses have been working on for months.
Together they have been trained in contract tracing and are working alongside the CDC, DPH and a panel of local physicians. They are preparing for several different scenarios whether students come to school sick with COVID-19 like symptoms, test positive for coronavirus or are exposed to someone.
Nurses say every school will be equipped with isolation rooms and have designated staff to help. They say isolation room supplies have been ordered and are set to arrive within two weeks.
While right now the district does have seven vacant nurse positions, they are working hard to fill them. Nurses say education will be a big factor when students return to ensure they know about isolation, quarantine, close contacts and more.
“Our goal is to educate our staff, our students, and our families," said SCCPSS District Lead Nurse Lisa Wilson. "We want to encourage accountability for all participating in face to face learning, we must shoulder this weight together and most of all we want to empower our district to know that when the time comes that the students return we will be as ready as we can possibly be.”
Nurses also explained to the board they will monitor cases for clusters which could lead to closures whether just a class, wing or school, but that would be determined based on each situation.
