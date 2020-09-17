SCCPSS families react to the return to learn plan

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Parents are reacting to Savannah-Chatham school board’s decision to approve a phased, hybrid return to in-person learning. Some are happy about the decision, while others say they feel it’s the wrong move right now.
“I don’t feel like it’s enough," said Dana Gay, a SCCPSS grandmother. "I feel like they could be in full-time, at least three days a week.”
“It’s not a good idea," said Sabbrina Heyward, an SCCPSS mother of two. "We have too many cases of the coronavirus in Chatham County.”
“I know it’s not a one size fit all," said Elizabeth Ross, mother of two students at Isle of Hope. "But I know for us it would help us out a lot.”
For nearly a month virtual learning was the only option for Savannah-Chatham families, but after the board’s vote families have a choice for in-person learning through their phased hybrid plan. Some families feel like it’s about time.
“I just feel like it’s an overdue thing that if other outside counties can function and private schools can function with very little, a small amount of cases, Chatham County can do it," said Gay. "It’s just a matter of trying to be creative.”
Families say virtual learning was an adjustment from the start.
“At first it was hard, but now since my kids are older they got the hang of it,” said Heyward.
“We’re relying on our 14-year-old to make sure our 8-year-old is doing what she needs to do and then our 14-year-old has to do what she has to do as well," explained Ross. "So, it’s a lot of spending time in front of a computer.”
With the board’s decision families can choose what mode they prefer to move forward with. For Sabbrina Heyward it’s about safety.
“For one, our schools are not cleaned properly to me because it’s been plenty of times I took my kids to school and you can smell the bathroom when you walk into school so the schools are not cleaned properly," explained Heyward. "And kids don’t listen to anything. They barely like wearing masks, they are going to hit each other, touch each other, they are going to try to fight each other that’s just how it goes and I think it’s a bad idea.”
But other say they will send their students back, and sooner than the plan calls for if allowed, even with the conditions in place.
“I know my girls are ready to go back to school, I’m ready for them to go back to school," said Elizabeth Ross, and SCCPSS mother. "They are going to follow social distancing guidelines, they are going to wear their masks, they are going to hand sanitize because it’s something we’ve already ingrained in them for the past six months.”
Some say they feel that if families didn’t speak up the district wouldn’t have brought the phased hybrid plan and they will continue to push for students to get back to class. Meanwhile others say they will keep doing what they have been doing to ensure their students remain safe during the pandemic.
