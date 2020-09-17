Storm damage, power outages reported in Effingham Co.

GUYTON, Ga. (WTOC) - Storm damage is being reported in Effingham County following overnight storms.
A Tornado Warning was issued just after 3 a.m. Thursday but has since expired. After the storm passed, WTOC started receiving reports of some storm damage. Some strong winds and heavy rain downed trees and knocked out power, specifically in the areas of Guyton and Rincon.
Georgia Power was reporting over 200 are still without power in the county.
Check Georgia Power’s outage map for estimated restoration times by clicking here.
