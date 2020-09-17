Suspects arrested after shot fired in fast food parking lot in Statesboro

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - A shot was fired in a fast food parking lot in the middle of the day in Statesboro on Thursday.
Police say it happened around 1 p.m. at the Wendy’s on Fair Road. Police say a single shot had been fired from the parking lot area into an outside wall of the restaurant.
Police tracked down and arrested two suspects, Eddie and Danny German.
Eddie’s charges include aggravated assault. Danny’s charges include Party to the Crime of Aggravated Assault.
Police say it appears the incident began as a personal argument between the suspects and a Wendy’s employee who the suspects knew.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.