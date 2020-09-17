Teen injured after being hit by car crossing Whitefield Ave.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A teen is recovering from surgery after being hit by a car on Whitefield Avenue Wednesday night.
It happened near the Whitefield Mobile Home Estates.
The Georgia State Patrol says they got the call and responded to the scene around 8:45 p.m. They say it was dark and the driver did not see the teen crossing the road.
There is no word yet on if charges will be filled.
The incident remains under investigation.
WTOC will continue to follow this story.
