Thursday: Periods of rain, isolated severe weather

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Areas of rain and storms continue across our area early this morning. One, or two, severe storms are possible this morning and through the afternoon as Sally passes to our northwest.
The risk of spotty strong storms lasts through the afternoon. Gusty winds and isolated tornadoes are possible with a couple storms. Temperatures peak in the mid to upper 80s this afternoon.
The risk of severe weather leaves our forecast later this afternoon and evening. Cooler, drier weather is on the way. A cold front will slide through the area Friday afternoon and evening - ushering in much cooler, drier and windier weather to our area.
Gusty coastal winds and a very fall-like temperature trend dominate the weekend forecast.
Cutter
