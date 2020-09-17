Tormenta FC Academy kicks off inclusive Top Soccer program

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - While many children are in the middle of their fall sports seasons right now, there are few and far opportunities for young athletes of different abilities to participate in organized sports. One local parent saw a need for this and called on South Georgia’s Tormenta FC to help.
This Sunday, Tormenta FC will bring back its Top Soccer Program. This program was the idea of local parent Cason Carter of Broughton Partners.
TOPSoccer is a community-based training and team placement program for young athletes with disabilities. The program is designed to bring the opportunity of learning and playing soccer to any boy or girl with disabilities. The emphasis of this program is on development, training, and meaningful participation. For more information, click here.
