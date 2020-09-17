Tourism and hospitality still seeing economic impact from COVID-19

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Tourism and hospitality is one of several industries in our area still feeling the economic impacts of the pandemic, more than most according to local tourism leaders.
This months Tourism Leadership Council luncheon featured the relatively new head of the state’s official destination marketing organization, Mark Jaronski. Jaronski told the room Thursday in his first 90 days, he’s working to establish a direction and vision for Georgia’s tourism industry and how to market it to the outside world.
“I think the experience here in Savannah this week is critical to establishing a vision for our statewide tourism efforts going forward," said Deputy Commissioner of Explore Georgia, Mark Jaronski.
Jaronski explained the tourism and hospitality industry is better off than it was in April, when the full effects of the pandemic tanked hotel occupancy and the number of visitors flying in to the Hostess City.
“We’re definitely in a better position than we were a few months ago, but we have a long, long way to go to be back at the levels where we need to be for tourism to contribute to the economic development that it historically has for decades.”
Jaronski did point out how Explore Georgia’s website traffic is giving his agency an idea of people’s level of comfort in traveling again.
“People have such a desire to not only learn about all there is to do when they’re ready to do it, so some are ready to go to the mountains and go to the beaches now, some just have an interest in planning to to that for when they are ready to do it.”
Jaronski says there will be phases to industry recovery, starting with leisure travel and day-trips, ending with international travel. But a full recovery, he says, could be three to four years off.
