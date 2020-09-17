USDA Summer Food Service Program extended, helping feed Bulloch Co. students

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - “If there’s an update this fall greater than we’ve had this summer, then we may not be able to have the funds to go through December 31st although feel like that’s the best stake we can give to those people feeding kids," said Sec. Sonny Perdue.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture says it’s working hard to keep two feeding programs running through the end of the year.
You may remember the USDA announced they would extend the Summer Food Service Program and Seamless Summer options last month.
For families left unemployed or underemployed due to COVID-19, they might be focused on bigger bills than they’re child’s lunch ticket at school. This extension by USDA takes at least one thing off their plate.
Students rolled in class by class for lunch at Mattie Lively Elementary, lunch room staff aren’t charging meals to their accounts. The U.S. Department of Agriculture extended a program that helps schools distribute every meal for free instead of just to those with hardships.
“The USDA has been very responsive since March. They’ve instituted multiple waivers that have allowed us to do some creative things to make sure children have proper nutrition,” said Hayley Greene with Bulloch County Schools.
Through the spring and summer, the district prepped and delivered close to 350,000 meals for students. Across the county, an average of 60 percent of the 10,800 students eat free or reduced lunch.
Besides financial relief for families, it also cuts out hundreds of students punching in account codes on the same keypad.
“So, it’s reduced touch points, it’s reduced paperwork. It’s made the lunch flow easier. So that’s an added benefit.”
Nearly half the district’s students are learning from home this fall. Those families can pick up a week’s worth of pre-packed meals at a time.
Greene urges families who usually qualify for free or reduced meals to go ahead and get in their applications because they anticipate this extension could run out around Christmas Break.
