Virtual groundbreaking ceremony held for I-16, I-95 improvement projects

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A ceremonial groundbreaking was held for the Interstate 16 and Interstate 95 improvement projects.

Due to COVID-19 safety precautions, the Georgia Department of Transportation made a video to celebrate the project milestone instead of a typical in-person gathering.

“We are proud of the seamless shift the Department has made in regard to hosting our traditionally in-person events virtually.” said State Transportation Board member Ann R. Purcell. “I’m excited to have been able to mark this occasion with the ceremonial shoveling of dirt, even if we couldn’t all be together for it.”

These projects will reconstruct the I-16/I-95 interchange and widen I-16 from I-95 to I-516.

The projects are a part of the Major Mobility Investment Program (MMIP), the largest investment in roadway mobility improvements in the state’s history, according to GDOT.

Work on the project includes reconstructing six bridges, replacing four bridges, and constructing three new bridges, replacing two existing loop ramps located on the west side of I-95 with innovative turbine configuration system-to-system ramps, constructing a collector-distributor (CD) lane and adding interchange lighting.

Construction officially began in March 2020 with tree clearing and landscape preparation and the project is anticipated to complete in 2022.

Information on the MMIP is available at https://www.majormobilityga.com and the 16@95 Improvement Projects, is available on the Georgia DOT website at https://majormobilityga.com/projects/i1695improvements/

