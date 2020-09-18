Beaufort Co. polling changes ahead of Nov. election

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The deadline to register to vote in South Carolina is less than two weeks away and the Board of Voter Registration in Beaufort County wants you to start thinking about what you are planning on doing for election day this November, and where you’re going to go.
“Right now in South Carolina and across the state we are not quite sure what’s going to happen in November. But we are preparing and making sure that we have all the necessary PPE that we need," said Beaufort County Board of Voter Registration Director Marie Smalls.
That PPE includes gloves, cleaning solutions, hand sanitizers, and Q-tips for using voting machines. Poll worker training will also include COVID-19 safety measures. Beaufort County has 95 precincts across 64 voting locations, and the Board of Voter Registration is adapting to changes brought on by COVID-19.
Some precincts were relocated because they were located inside assisted living homes or other vulnerable facilities. Other places like the recreation department in Bluffton holds multiple precincts in one building.
“So what we did was move those facilities into a better facility that would be considered more safe.”
Twelve precincts are in temporary locations and three precincts are brand new. They say if you plan on voting in November in-person, you should check beforehand if your precinct has moved. The deadline to register to vote in-person is October 2. In-person absentee voting begins October 5.
