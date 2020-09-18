Chatham Co. Commission speaks about SCCPSS plans and gives COVID-19 update

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - As people begin to return to their everyday life and students get back to class, COVID-19 continues to impact our community.
Dr. Lawton Davis, Director of the Coastal Health District, told county commissioners Friday that the status of COVID-19 in our community continues to trend downward.
“We peaked back at the end of July 580 to 581 and we’ve come down fairly steadily to 243. Still much too high but considerably better than we were before," said Dr. Davis.
Health leaders say there is still a lot of work to be done in the fight against COVID-19 and that’s something Chatham County’s new health department administrator is working on now. He was Dr. Toomey’s right hand in the state COVID response and now is using his resources to help the Coastal Empire.
“I called in a favor and I am working on getting some of that data mapped so we can really start looking at where our highest risk areas are in the county. It will really allow us to kind of target education, testing throughout the community in a targeted fashion," said Chatham County Health Department Administrator Dr. Chris Rustin.
During the Chatham county briefing today, Dr. Davis noted a study that explained the risk in restaurants.
“It actually showed that people who have developed a positive COVID test are over twice as likely to have recently been in a restaurant eating as opposed to people who do not have positive tests and this is not a knock on the restaurants it’s just reaffirmation of what we know in that activities that take place indoors breathing community air are probably a little more risky than things that are outdoors," said Dr. Davis.
While Dr. Davis didn’t mention anything about Savannah-Chatham School District’s hybrid plan to return to class in October, it’s something Chairman Al Scott says could impact the community transmission rate.
“I’m concerned about folk who are what I refer to as teenagers people who are in 9th grade, 10th grade, 11th grade. The ones who are out dating, socializing and everything else. I think it has the risk of increasing the spike among that age group because they are least likely to follow instructions," said Scott.
Chairman Scott hopes students wear masks, stay socially distant and practice hand hygiene so we can get through with minimal impact.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.