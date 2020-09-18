Chatham County Commissioners continue support for Savannah Manufacturing Center

While the site is nearly 90% complete, the Savannah Economic Development Authority president says the space needs a comprehensive drainage study. The area is in the Little Ogeechee Watershed and has a lot of development planned meaning they need to ensure it’s done right before projects come in. The study could cost anywhere from 450 to 600 thousand dollars, but is useful not just for the Savannah Manufacturing Center, but includes other municipalities (Bloomingdale and Pooler) and counties (Effingham and Bryan.)