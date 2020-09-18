Dave Turley’s Friday WX Forecast 9-18-2020

The tropics are still very active with 2 tropical systems and 4 areas to watch. Teddy is a cat 4 is hurricane in the central Atlantic. Teddy will move just east of Bermuda late Sunday and will head towards Nova Scotia Wednesday. A tropical wave is moving southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands has a 60% chance for tropical development as it moves westward in the Atlantic. A non tropical low pressure is near the coast of Portugal. There is a 20% chance this will become tropical or subtropical before moving inland tonight. A tropical wave will move off the west African coast Saturday. There is a 20% chance for tropical development as it moves west northwest into the eastern Atlantic. The remnants of Paulette will move into the central Atlantic near the Azores. There is a 20% chance that it will redevelop tropical characteristics this weekend.