Dave Turley’s Friday WX Forecast 9-18-2020

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -A cold front will push south of the area this evening allowing high pressure to settle in into next week. Much cooler, Fall like air arrives. Northeast winds will prevail this weekend and this will keep our tides very high. Minor flooding is possible during high tide cycles. Clouds persist this weekend but rain chances remain very low.
The tropics are still very active with 2 tropical systems and 4 areas to watch. Teddy is a cat 4 is hurricane in the central Atlantic. Teddy will move just east of Bermuda late Sunday and will head towards Nova Scotia Wednesday. A tropical wave is moving southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands has a 60% chance for tropical development as it moves westward in the Atlantic. A non tropical low pressure is near the coast of Portugal. There is a 20% chance this will become tropical or subtropical before moving inland tonight. A tropical wave will move off the west African coast Saturday. There is a 20% chance for tropical development as it moves west northwest into the eastern Atlantic. The remnants of Paulette will move into the central Atlantic near the Azores. There is a 20% chance that it will redevelop tropical characteristics this weekend.
Today will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers. Highs in the low 80s.
Tonight will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, lows in the mid to upper 60s.
Saturday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, highs in the mid to upper 70s.
Saturday night will be partly cloudy, lows in the low to mid 60s.
Sunday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers, highs in the mid 70s.
Sunday night will be partly cloudy, lows in the upper 50s.
Monday will be partly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers, highs in the mid 70s.
Monday night will be mostly clear, lows in the mid to upper 50s.
Tuesday will be mostly sunny, highs in the mid to upper 70s.
Tuesday night will be clear, lows in the mid 50s.
Wednesday will be mostly sunny, highs near 80.
Wednesday night will be clear, lows in the upper 50s.
Thursday will be partly cloudy with a 10% chance for a shower, highs in the low 80s.