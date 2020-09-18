Eight people arrested in connection with thefts across the Lowcountry

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - Eight people from across South Carolina were arrested this week in connection with a series of burglaries and drug deals.
Orangeburg Sheriff Leroy Ravenell announced that the final arrests were made this week after a months-long investigation.
Four of the arrests were for a series of thefts across the Lowcountry, and the the other four were for possession of drugs after they were found with methamphetamine at a home, according to the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office.
The four suspected of theft were charged in connection with the burglary of storage units in Eutawville and several vehicles across the state, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said. A Harley-Davidson motorcycle was stolen from Dorchester County, a Ford vehicle was taken from Columbia dealership under false pretenses, and a Dodge truck was stolen out of Colleton County.
When searching the home, investigators found a collection of Precious Moments figurines worth an estimated $15,000, contents of the storage unit, all of the missing vehicles.
George Reeves, who rented the home, told investigators he had traded illegal drugs for the items, the report states.
