Friday: Much cooler air is on the way!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good morning! Today is “cold front day”! We begin Friday with temperatures in the upper 60s and 70s under a mostly cloudy sky. An isolated shower, or two, may form today and move southeast, but rain will be very spotty.
Temperatures peak in the upper 70s and lower 80s this afternoon. A cold front arrives this evening and cooler, drier, breezier weather filters in behind it this weekend. The temperature dips into the 60s Saturday morning with clouds and a breeze.
Wind persists through the weekend. It’ll be breezy to windy through Sunday. The wind will help keep tides high, cause rough surf and increase the risk if rip currents through the weekend. Another push of cool air filters in early next week, with sunshine and an occasionally gusty breeze.
We could see some of the coolest September weather on record this weekend and next week!
TROPICS -
Major Hurricane Teddy is now a powerful Category 4 and is tracking towards the west-central Atlantic this morning. Impacts to Bermuda are possible within the next few days and in the longer-term, there could be some impacts to New England and more direct impacts to Maritime Canada. Sally is no longer a tropical system, but is spreading rain through the Mid-Atlantic. Tropical Depression 22 has formed in the southwest Gulf and may impact Texas and the central Gulf Coast over the next several days. We are watching another four areas of storminess in the eastern Atlantic for tropical development.
Have a great day,
Cutter
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.