Friday: Much cooler air is on the way!

Major Hurricane Teddy is now a powerful Category 4 and is tracking towards the west-central Atlantic this morning. Impacts to Bermuda are possible within the next few days and in the longer-term, there could be some impacts to New England and more direct impacts to Maritime Canada. Sally is no longer a tropical system, but is spreading rain through the Mid-Atlantic. Tropical Depression 22 has formed in the southwest Gulf and may impact Texas and the central Gulf Coast over the next several days. We are watching another four areas of storminess in the eastern Atlantic for tropical development.