Georgia Southern University offering new Facebook campus platform

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia Southern students have the chance to become part of a virtual campus through Facebook.
The company debuted a new feature for students at GSU and 29 other schools across the nation.
When Facebook started 16 years ago, it was intended for college students to talk to each other. Since then, their parents, grandparents, and the whole world crashed the party. Now, Facebook is adding a new feature.
Students in 2020 may rely more and more on social media at school with some classes going virtual.
Facebook product manager Charmaine Hung says they’ve been developing Facebook Campus for a while, but it seems especially timely now.
“Once covid19 hit, we realize how important it was to get this to students at the beginning of the school year,” said Hung.
It lets students at a single school plan events, in person or virtual, through students identified at your school. It also gives members at each school a directory of other member students by where they live, their major or their classes.
“So if you miss your Econ 101 class or you’re trying to decide a major you can reach out to people in that category and find students with common interests.”
It launched Thursday, so they don’t have data yet but those we told about it liked the concept.
“You might feel safer and meet more people knowing they’re on campus,” said GSU student Shamere Crawford.
Students can access this virtual campus using their existing Facebook account and verifying they have a university email address.
