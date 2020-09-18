Lowcountry small businesses start to bounce back amid COVID-19 pandemic

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - When the pandemic first started small businesses everywhere were impacted. But close contact businesses had to shut down.
“We still try to play catch-up. Business is pretty close back to normal now that we are still playing catch-up," said Brent Nelson with Barbers of the Lowcountry. “We’re taking our precautions. Our chairs are, you know, a safe distance apart. We have spots marked on the floor for people waiting.”
The co-owner of the store says business has come in waves.
Nelson says he has noticed some interesting trends from before and after COVID-19. He said before COVID-9, he always knew his clients were going to need him. But after COVID-19, he says their needs are a little less predictable.
“This week could be Wednesday next week could be Tuesday. You know it’s really hard to plan.”
But some people are still not comfortable going in.
“We still haven’t seen some of our regular customers come back even after we reopened.”
They say they have seen an upside - new clients.
“We are seeing a lot of new business. A lot of new people moving here from New York and New Jersey and Pennsylvania. So we are seeing a lot of new business.”
Nelson just opened a second location in Beaufort before the pandemic started. He says as long as they are seeing customers, they will be fine.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.