Online auction raising money for Autism Speaks

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - An online auction to raise money for a special cause.
Starting Saturday morning, hundreds of items will be up for bid throughout the day to benefit Autism Speaks.
Sun and Moon Auction Market is a group on Facebook where members can have a safe place to buy and sell things like jewelry, clothing and antiques. On Saturday the group is hosting a special virtual auction for a great cause.
“We wanted to be able to give back to the community that’s given a lot to us. It’s abled us to make a living doing this," said Amanda Valentino, Owner of Sun and Moon Auction Market.
Amanda Valentino is the owner of the auction market. She says they thought of charities they could support and ultimately decided that Autism Speaks would be this event’s focus.
“We’ve been really lucky in the response that we’ve gotten from our sellers and from our buyers. Everybody’s really excited about it.”
People will have the chance to bid on hundreds of items. Valentino says starting bids, depending on the item, will range from $1 to $80.
“All of the jewelry itself will be up for sale. We even have these really cute soaps that were made locally. They’re puzzle piece soaps.”
This puzzle piece, rainbow quilt will be auctioned off by Jaret Gibson who was diagnosed with autism when he was 2-years-old.
“The auction goes from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.," said auctioneer Jaret Gibson.
Guest sellers will also be auctioning off pieces throughout the day. Valentino says their goal is to raise $1,500.
“It’s a blessing to be able to give back, doing what we do and doing what we love.”
Valentino says everything being auctioned was donated and she’s thankful for the opportunity to support other families and friends who have loved ones with autism.
Valentino says they hope to make this an annual event to be able to support other charities as well.
