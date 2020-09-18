2 shot at sports bar in Hinesville

Two men were shot at the Gata's Sports Bar and Grill on Elma G. Miles Parkway Thursday night. (Source: Coastal News Service)
By WTOC Staff | September 18, 2020 at 5:01 AM EDT - Updated September 18 at 5:01 AM

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - Hinesville police are investigating after two men were shot at the Gata’s Sports Bar and Grill Thursday night.

It happened shortly after 11:30 p.m. on the 800 block of Elma G. Miles Parkway.

According to Hinesville Police and Coastal News Service, one person was shot in the stomach and another person was injured when a bullet ricocheted and struck him above the knee. The person shot in the stomach is being treated at Memorial Health in Savannah. His condition is currently unknown.

A suspect has been arrested and questioned at the Hinesville Police Department.

