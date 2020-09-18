Some Liberty Co. students will begin returning to class next week

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Some Liberty County students are heading back into the classroom starting next week.
The superintendent says even though they would like to have all students back in schools, they’re looking forward to reopening them.
After weeks of virtual learning, the Liberty County School System will begin the phasing students back into the classroom Monday, Sept. 21.
The superintendent says about 41 percent of students will continue to learn virtually; 59 percent of students will be in the classroom.
Students in Pre K, Kindergarten, 2nd, 5th, 8th, 9th, and 12th grades will return Sept. 21. The others will follow Sept. 28.
Educators say students at home and in schools will receive instruction at the same time.
Masks will be required in schools, schools will be cleaned daily, and fogged on weekends. Meals will also need to be picked up for virtual learners.
Superintendent Franklin Perry says the district is thankful to the community for working with them to get to this point.
“Lots of parents, I know they wanted their children back in school. Lots of them had to go to work or can I go to work. A lot of our children are suffering, socially, emotional, by just thanks for the community for working together to get us hopefully to the place that we can start moving back to some form of normalcy,” Perry said.
The district says students should plan to continue their selected learning option until Dec. 18.
