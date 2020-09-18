UGA Marine Extension’s algae research benefits local oysters

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Researchers at the UGA Marine Extension Skidaway have a new way to feed the oysters in their hatchery.
The oyster hatchery has been around for about five years.
During most of that time, researchers have been using a commercial paste to feed their hatchlings.
But as their operation continues to expand, so does the expense of commercial feed.
As a solution, these scientists are now growing their own live algae culture on site in a multi-stage process.
These oysters will be healthier because of this process, which then eventually benefits our local waterways once introduced to the ecosystem.
“With us being a University hatchery, we wanted to be able to develop and grow our own algae as well as the oysters, so that as the industry grows, we can provide technical support to anybody that is interested that wants to open their own hatchery,” said Thomas Bilss, Director of Shellfish Research Lab, UGA Skidaway Marine Extension.
This project has been funded largely in part by their annual oyster roast. The roast typically takes place in November, but details on this year’s roast are still in the works.
