Higher than normal tides, cooler air continue into the work week

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Sunday morning’s temperatures will fall into 50s inland, near 60 for the Savannah metro and mid 60s right along the coast. Highs reach the mid to upper 70s under partly cloudy skies.
We are expecting higher than normal tides the next two days.
Major Flood Stage at Fort Pulaski is 10.5′ Sunday’s high tide is expected to reach 10.6′ around 11:06AM.
Looking ahead to Monday, the high tide at Fort Pulaski around noon could reach 10.7′.
Saltwater inundation will be possible 2-3 hours before and after high tide, be safe and don’t drive on water covered roadways.
Beach conditions remain hazardous this weekend into early next week. Wind gusts over 30 miles per hour are possible, the rip current risk is high and there is a High Surf Advisory in effect until Monday at 5PM. Waves could reach 4-6 feet, so it will be much safer to stay out of the water for the next few days.
Cooler/drier air sticks with us Monday and Tuesday morning with lows in the 50s inland, including for the Savannah metro. This is well-below our average low of 67 for this time of the year. Afternoon highs will be cooler as well, with mid 70s on Monday and Tuesday.
High pressure weakens toward the end of the week, with slight rain chances returning Thursday through Saturday as highs make it back into the lower 80s.
Tropical Storm Beta is in western Gulf of Mexico. Beta is expected to remain a Tropical Storm, as it moves west toward the south-central Texas coast. A Tropical Storm Warning is already in effect for a portion of the Texas and Louisiana coast. Flooding rainfall, storm surge and hurricane-force wind gusts are all a concern with Beta for this area. Most of the Texas and Louisiana coastline could receive over 10 inches of rain this week.
Teddy is a Major Category Three Hurricane, expected to move east of Bermuda Sunday into Monday. Tropical storm conditions are still possible on Bermuda during this time.
Tropical Storm Wilfred is weakening, we are also watching the remnants of Paulette Southwest of the Azores.
