Pooler Lion’s Club distributes 1,600 boxes of fruit, vegetables

POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) -A large crowd came out on Saturday in Pooler for a free food giveaway.
The Pooler Lions Club, in partnership with the City of Pooler and the USDA’s Farmers and Family program, held the event together.
A similar event was held back in July to help families that have been hit hard by the pandemic and are still struggling.
Volunteers helped give out more than 1,600 boxes of fresh fruit and vegetables. The President of the Pooler Lion’s Club says serving the community is a core initiative.
“We’re serving strong here as a community, we want people to feel like we are in this together and we can make it through. We have the City of Pooler partnering with us, we have Marine Corp League, we have Rotary Club members, lots of people came out to volunteer so we know it’s also important for people to show up and feel a since of purpose and being able to help each other.”
Pooler Mayor Rebecca Benton, council members, Pooler Police, and Pooler Fire were among the many who helped distribute food.
Families stayed in their cars and the boxes of produce were put in their trunks.
Organizers are looking to hold another giveaway next month.
