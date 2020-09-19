Rev. Warnock stops in Savannah ahead of November special election

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - U.S. Senate candidate Rev. Raphael Warnock made a stop in his hometown Saturday, at the First Bryan Baptist Church in Savannah.
The Democratic candidate spoke to community members and faith leaders about why voting for him in the November special election would be a win for Georgia.
“I wanna be the senator for the whole state and my hometown," said Rev. Warnock.
He shared his upbringing in Savannah, his college experiences and life as a pastor -- which he believes makes him a good candidate for U.S Senate.
“Because there have only been ten black United States senators in the history of this country, and at this inflection point in our history, as we’re trying to redefine what it means to be an American people and push back against the dark forces of bigotry and hatred and xenophobia, the Senate could use some diversity right about now," he said.
Warnock shared that he plans to fight for public policy that benefits all Americans, especially those who may need a little help.
“Don’t tell me to pull myself up by my own bootstraps, if you can’t provide me a way to buy my first pair of boots," Warnock said.
He hit on issues he cares deeply about.
“Send me to the U.S. Senate and I’ll stand up for voting rights," he said. "Send me to the Senate and I’ll stand up for health care.”
Warnock shared that this Senate race is critical, and asked voters to give him a chance so he can fight for Georgians.
Rev. Warnock is one of the democratic candidates for U.S. Senate during November’s special election in Georgia. He also faces Republican Congressman Doug Collins and Senator Kelly Loeffler.
