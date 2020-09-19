Savannah city manager finalists attend panel discussion

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -After months of searching and sifting through applications from people all over the country, the City of Savannah is winding down their search for city manager. During a panel discussion on Saturday, the three finalists got to share how they feel they will best serve Savannah.
Filling the city manager role for the City of Savannah has been a long process and now after going through hundreds of applications, it’s time for people to hear from the three finalists. The three are Caluha Barnes, John Pombier and Odie Donald II.
“I think what’s really missing is something that is unique to what I provide, is a mechanic," Donald said. "Someone to come in and tweak certain things, provide a little innovation and deliver on some of the promises.”
Odie Donald II is currently the City Manager of South Fulton, Georgia. Donald says he’s never concerned about pressure or challenges and that it’s important to put the people first in everything the city does.
“We’ve got to make sure that how we handle business on a day-to-day basis is one of respect and within extreme decorum on behalf of the citizens of Savannah,” Donald said.
John Pombier is another finalist who says he’s ready to pick up his life in Arizona and bring it to Savannah for the long term. Pombier says Savannah is one consistent, stable leader away from taking off.
“I will be out. I will be about," Pombier said. "I will be talking to people. One of my core beliefs as a leader is the strongest aspect of the city is the people who actually do the job.”
Pombier says as city manager, he will be open and direct when handling any adversity.
“Everybody should have the right to question what I do and how I do it. Why? Because we will be a better city if we challenge ourselves every day,” he says.
The third finalist is Caluha Barnes who is currently the Deputy City Manager of Modesto, California. Barnes says this position aligns with what she wants to work on including issues of poverty and equity.
“Improve the lives of the folks who are in those communities and who haven’t had the opportunities for jobs and training and to work with a number of programs to improve training, graduation rates,” Barnes said.
Barnes says her values of integrity, truthfulness, and credibility are why she feels she can make the most positive impact on the city in this role.
“I have every confidence that I can work with the staff," Barnes said. "To understand what all the interests are of the council members and then to be able to fold that into kind of a solution that works.”
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.