Sylvania protestsers rally together over shooting death of Julian Lewis

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Protestors gathered in Sylvania on Saturday to call attention to the case of a state trooper shooting an unarmed driver.
Crowds rallied in downtown Sylvania to protest the death of Julian Lewis. Lewis was the 60-year-old man shot and killed August 7 following a chase in Screven County. Investigators say now-former trooper Jacob Thompson shot Lewis after Thompson stopped Lewis in a chase.
Organizers say far too many people of color die at the hands of law enforcement.
“Despite COVID, there have been only 12 days in all of 2020 where police haven’t killed someone across this nation,” said Lewis family attorney Francys Johnson.
Thompson remains in jail on felony murder charges.
