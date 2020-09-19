Tybee Island prepares for potential flooding as tides rise

The National Weather Service says this is considered a major flood stage. This is the highest tide Gillen says they’ve seen in a few years. City officials say they’re unaware of the impact the tide will have on Highway 80. When Highway 80 was repaved last year, Gillen says it was designed in such a way to keep water off the road up to a 10-foot tide. This is why city officials say they will be keeping an eye on it and are prepared if flooding occurs.