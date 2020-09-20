Barricaded suspect with weapon arrested after police respond to domestic violence call

RINCON, Ga. (WTOC) - The Rincon Police Department responded to a call early Sunday morning where a man with a weapon barricaded himself.
The incident occurred just after 3 a.m. Sunday at the 200 Block of Lakeside Place in Rincon when Rincon Police were dispatched to a domestic violence call.
Officers attempted to make contact with 49-year-old Christopher Girod, who barricaded himself in his home and was known to posse weapons.
The Effingham County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team assisted in making entry into the house and clearing it with a drone, first, and then actually making entry. The suspect had fled the scene.
Several hours later, Girod was spotted back in the neighborhood and was apprehended without further incident. He was arrested and charged with Aggravated Assault.
