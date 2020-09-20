Below-average temperatures stick around through midweek!

It will be a cool start to our Monday with lows in the mid to upper 50s inland and mid 60s along the coast. The high tide at Fort Pulaski is expected to reach 10.4′ around noon, which puts it in the Moderate Flood Stage. Tides have been running lower than the forecast the past few days, but if we reach 10.4′, that would be the highest tides since November of 2018.