Below-average temperatures stick around through midweek!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Cloudy, cool and breezy today, feeling like fall on one of the last days of summer!
Temperatures top out in the mid 70s this afternoon, with breezy conditions persisting along the coast. Wind gusts have topped out 25 miles per hour along the coast, with waves up to 6 feet and dangerous rip current conditions.
It will be a cool start to our Monday with lows in the mid to upper 50s inland and mid 60s along the coast. The high tide at Fort Pulaski is expected to reach 10.4′ around noon, which puts it in the Moderate Flood Stage. Tides have been running lower than the forecast the past few days, but if we reach 10.4′, that would be the highest tides since November of 2018.
Away from the coast, the weather will be absolutely beautiful with partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid to upper 70s.
Below average temperatures stick with us through midweek. Highs return to the lower 80s by Thursday with slight rain chances coming back in at the end of the week into the weekend.
Tropics:
Tropical Storm Beta is in the western Gulf of Mexico, slowly progressing toward the central coast of Texas. This is another rainmaker, with some areas in Texas expected to receive 6-10 inches of rain. Coastal areas of Louisiana could also receive about 6 inches of rain through the end of the week.
Teddy is a Category Two Hurricane and will pass to the east of Bermuda on Monday.
There is also an area of low pressure over south Florida that is moving toward the eastern Gulf of Mexico. Even once overwater, this area of low pressure only has a 10% chance of development over the next five days.
Meanwhile, Tropical Depression Wilfred is weakening in the Central Atlantic and Post-Tropical Cyclone Paulette remains a few hundred miles south of the Azores.
