Liberty County parents weigh the options as select students return to school

Superintendent Perry says about 41% of students will still be virtual while 59% will be in the classroom. Students in Pre-K, Kindergarten 2nd, 5th, 8th, 9th, and 12 grades will resume in-person classes. The remaining grades will start the following week on September 28. Parents, however, still have the choice to continue with virtual learning. Patrick Underwood says his kids will still be doing online for the rest of the nine weeks.