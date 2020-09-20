Savannah soccer standout DeLoach commits to Clemson

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah soccer standout Tristan DeLoach has made his college choice.
No surprise, he’ll be joining one of the top men’s college soccer programs in the country.
DeLoach committed to Clemson earlier this week, picking the Tigers over Davidson and Kentucky.
“I thought if I wanted to go there, even if there wasn’t a good soccer program, I knew it was the perfect fit,” DeLoach says. “On top of that, Clemson has an amazing program.”
The Benedictine Cadet signed a pro academy contract with Statesboro-based soccer club Tormenta FC in January. Since then, he’s been practicing and playing with the pro team.
DeLoach says he’s seen his game improve immensely since January. He says he expects that to continue when he gets to Clemson.
“Mental speed, technical speed, all facets of the game. And in life in general, I think I can grow,” he says. "That was a big part of my decision I think. That was important that it’s a place that will help me grow.”
Clemson won the ACC regular season title in 2019, and has reached the NCAA Tournament six of the last seven years.
