Vigil held for Ruth Bader Ginsburg in Wright Square

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -People gathered on Sunday evening to remember the life and legacy of Justice Ruth Ginsburg during a candlelight vigil at Wright Square in downtown Savannah.
Some speakers led the group in prayers, and others talked about the impact Ginsburg had in their everyday life, saying she was a beacon of justice and equality.
The co-organizer says she wanted to give the community a way to mourn Ginsburg’s death.
“She had a huge impact on the nation, so not just women’s equality, but equality in general,” said Natonya Hamilton. “She had a role in progressing civil rights.”
