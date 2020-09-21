Chatham Emergency Services offering rookie EMT school

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - If you want to see if you have what it takes to be an EMT, here’s your chance.
Chatham Emergency Services is offering up for the first time a rookie EMT school, and no prior experience is needed.
To qualify, you’ll have to pass a background check and drug test, and have a valid drivers license and high school diploma or GED equivalent. What’s different about this EMT recruit class, is those who make it in are paid while a part of the six week program.
And once the course is complete, which includes class work, ride alongs and physical training, a rookie has guaranteed employment with Chatham Emergency Services if they sign a two and a half year contract with the department.
CES CEO Chuck Kearns says this could be a good opportunity for someone to enter a new field who may have lost their job because of the pandemic, and gave the example of hospitality or tourism industry workers.
“Those people come with tremendous customer service skills, which are needed in this job when you’re taking care of people. So we actually encourage those folks who might be out of work over the pandemic, come apply, we’d like to give you a shot," said Kearns.
Kearns says they originally were looking for a 12-person class size, but because of so much interest in the program, they’re looking to expand. The class begins October 5.
