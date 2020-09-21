1 dead after car crash with off-duty Glynn Co. Police officer

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) -One person is dead after running into traffic following a car crash with a Glynn County Police Officer. on Sunday night.
Glynn County Police say that a man rear-ended the off-duty officer’s car, and then allegedly attacked the officer. The officer defended himself.
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says that the man told the officer “you will have to kill me” before he ran onto I-75 North where he was struck by several cars.
The officer was taken to a nearby hospital where he was treated for injuries. The Georgia Department of Transportation shut down all lanes of the interstate to investigate.
