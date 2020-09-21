Glynn Co. bus driver charged with sexually assaulting 10-year-old student

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A Glynn County bus driver has been arrested and charged with sexually assaulting a student.
According to the school system, 65-year-old Joseph Jordan was arrested by the Glynn County Schools Police Department on charges of child molestation and sexual battery. The school system states the arrest came after an investigation into allegations of inappropriate sexual contact with a 10-year-old student on his bus while at the Glynn County Stadium on the evening of Friday, Sept. 18.
The school system states Jordan was rehired as a bus driver in September 2017. He was immediately placed on leave upon hearing of the allegations, and has since been relieved of his duties and arrested.
