High tides causing some beach erosion on Tybee Island

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Over the last few days, Tybee Island has seen impacts from very high tides.
City Manager Shawn Gillen says there is some beach erosion, including areas where you can see mounds of sand where it’s usually flat.
City leaders knew this tide was coming, so to protect the lifeguard stands, city crews moved them back to the dunes. Those have not been brought back onto the beach yet. They also moved trash cans, so they didn’t wash out to sea.
“It’s been a while since we’ve had 10 feet or above tides on multiple days. We’re seeing some beach erosion, which is typical, it’s nothing surprising. It’s not dramatic, I wouldn’t call it dramatic beach erosion, but you’ll see the scarping out there on the beach and a lot of sand being washed out,” Gillen said.
Gillen said, as of right now, Highway 80 hasn’t been affected at all. As always, the city will keep an eye for any changes.
