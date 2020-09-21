How Cholesterol Impacts Your Health

“The higher the cholesterol, the higher the likelihood of that cholesterol being deposited into the arteries that go to the heart, the head, the neck, the veins, the arteries that go to the brain, and also the arteries that go to the legs. So all those things can lead to bad diseases such as heart attacks, strokes, something called peripheral vascular disease, which gives us difficulty in walking without pain and can actually jeopardize your limbs if it progresses to a certain extent.”