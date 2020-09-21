Local non-profit raises money for those suffering from diabetes

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A local non-profit is raising awareness and money for diabetes.
Over 26 million Americans have diabetes. It effects both adults and children.
Monday, the Talki Foundation presented a check to the Curtis V. Foundation to help people who are in need of insulin.
It’s a cause close to ESPN Savannah President Charlie Komons.
“In 2018, I got overwhelmed with my diabetes and while vacationing I fell out and went into a coma. My dog Talki, my diabetic alert dog, saved my live. Literally and figuratively went and got my cell phone, I was able to get help," he said.
The money donated was raised at the ESPN Diabetes 5k and from private donations. Organizers say plans for next years 5k is in the works
