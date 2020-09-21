Monday: Fall weather has arrived!

Beta is approaching the Texas coastline this morning as a 60 MPH Tropical Storm and Category 2 Hurricane Teddy gears up to pass east of Bermuda over the next day, or so. Teddy is on its to the Canadian maritime provinces this weekend. Elsewhere, Wilfred is falling apart in the east-central Atlantic. The remnants of Hurricane Paulette have a 60% chance of redeveloping into a tropical or subtropical system southwest of the Azores. But, this will not affect the islands near will they impact North America. Elsewhere, no development is expected at this time. We’ll keep you updated.