Monday: Fall weather has arrived!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good morning! It is cool and a little breezy inland this morning and windy at the beaches. Temperatures are in the upper 50s and lower 60s inland; mid and upper 60s along the immediate coast.
Clouds are more prevalent at the beach and sprinkle, possibly a spotty light shower, cannot be ruled out at the coast - especially south of the Ogeechee River this morning and into the afternoon.
The temperature warms to near 70° by noon and peaks in the low to mid-70s in many spots with breezy weather continuing. The forecast features more sunshine today and into the middle of the work-week as a drier, cooler air flow continues. Warmer weather starts to build in before the work-week is finished and wetter weather may return as early as Friday.
Though, initially, only spotty rain is in the forecast. Rain may become a bit more widespread during the weekend and north, middle Georgia could be quite soggy ahead of our next cold front.
TROPICS -
Beta is approaching the Texas coastline this morning as a 60 MPH Tropical Storm and Category 2 Hurricane Teddy gears up to pass east of Bermuda over the next day, or so. Teddy is on its to the Canadian maritime provinces this weekend. Elsewhere, Wilfred is falling apart in the east-central Atlantic. The remnants of Hurricane Paulette have a 60% chance of redeveloping into a tropical or subtropical system southwest of the Azores. But, this will not affect the islands near will they impact North America. Elsewhere, no development is expected at this time. We’ll keep you updated.
Have a great day,
Cutter
