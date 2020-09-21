Pecan farmers hopeful for good crop yield after three years of poor harvest

Glenn Nessmith walks through his orchard and sees fruit on the trees that are almost ready for harvest. He has nearly 300 acres of pecan trees. They’ve seen rainfalls this year, coupled with irrigation, that helped produce what looks to be a good crop. Back in 2016, ’17, and ’18, hurricane winds knocked much of the crop to the ground before it ripened. Last year, drought took a toll on its own. He says growers need a good crop to offset losses from the past four years, but it’s too soon to get excited about this one.