Ronald Open Golf Tournament held at Savannah Habor

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Parents with a sick child often aren’t thinking about themselves.
So the Ronald McDonald House of the Coastal Empire steps in to help.
It was the second day of the annual fundraiser Beer, Guys, Cigars and Golf. Monday, teams all teed off at the at the Savannah Harbor Golf Club.
The entire club was rented out. Organizers felt confident people were able to social distance.
All the players had one goal, raise money to help families facing a medical challenge.
“120 golfers today, 200 people last night all giving to the mission. Over $25,000 was raised just last night, just the fun stuff so not the sponsored event. So we are very excited, great weather. More importantly 100 percent stays here, nothing leaves, and it will serve the most critical cases that we have here in Savannah," said RMHC Executive Director Bill Sorochak.
We had a WTOC team playing in the golf tournament that included Jake Wallace, Sam Bauman, Tim Guidera and Dave Turley.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.