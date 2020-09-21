Savannah Toyota donates tablets to SCCPSS students

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A donation from a dealership is expected to help public school children learn from home.
Savannah-Toyota as well as other businesses donated tablets and $10,000 to the Educate Chatham Foundation.
The devices and funding will go towards Savannah-Chatham public school students who are having to learn virtually from home amid the pandemic.
“We’ve got some computers, but a lot haven’t come in so this donation will help students and families close that digital divide and also the money will help us with internet connectivity. We have lots of families that do not have internet access in their homes. So with these funds, we’ll be able to purchase mini hot spots or mini wi-fi devices which will aid them tremendously," said Clyde Newton, Economic Development Liaison for SCCPSS.
Newton says the money donated will be able to provide wi-fi for at least 20 to 30 students.
