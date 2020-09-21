SCCPSS working on childcare plan to help employees

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah-Chatham County Public School System employees are going to get some additional childcare help as they begin their phased approach to in-person learning.
The district is working to provide an instructional support center to help staff with children.
As Savannah-Chatham leaders prepare for their phased return to in-person learning, they are working out the details to a new program aimed to help their employees with students in the district.
[PREVIOUS STORY: Board approves phased, hybrid re-entry plan for Savannah-Chatham schools]
“We know that many of our staff employees have the desire to return to work, or return to the classroom, but they still have those childcare needs, so were offering them as much support as we can,” Valerie Cave said.
The program was presented at last week’s school board meeting. While they are still working on the details, staff say their instructional support centers will be available for district employees who have kids enrolled in SCCPSS from the ages of 4 to 12.
As for where the program will operate and what hours, district staff is still working on that. As of last week, 139 employees had filled out the application, but it’s unknown how much.
Leaders say parents must sign a conditions agreement, students will be screened for COVID-19 and bring their own supplies. While there is still a lot to be decided on with the instruction support centers, it’s something board members were excited to see become a reality.
“I think the brunt of COVID-19 has fallen on working mom’s with children and so I am just really excited. I think this is a really progressive step for the district,” District 1 Board member Julie Wade said.
“I think it is going to cause a lot of relief and it may in fact change the minds of some who were reluctant to return so thank you so much for moving us forward like this,” District 3 Board member Cornelia Hall said.
School staff is set to return to schools on Sept. 28, but it’s still unclear when the independent learning center will open.
A district spokesperson said they expect to know more later in the week.
