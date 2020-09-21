Silver Alert issued for N.C. man believed to be suffering from cognitive impairment

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WBTV) - Officials in North Carolina are searching for a missing man who is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.
A Silver Alert has been issued for 50-year-old Robert Lee Wise, who was last seen on Edgedale Drive in High Point. Officials say he could be travelling south toward Archdale, N.C., in a beige 2009 Chevorlet Suburban with N.C. license plate VFR-7901.
Wise is described as a white male, 6′1″ tall and 200 lbs. He has blue eyes and brown and gray hair.
Anyone who sees Wise or has information on his whereabouts should call High Point Police Department at the High point Police Department at 336-883-3224.
