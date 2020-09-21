South Georgia couple indicted on child porn charges

Nothing is more important than the safety and protection of children in our Scouting programs – it is our top priority. The BSA’s multi-layered process of safeguards includes the following measures, all of which act as barriers to abuse: a leadership policy that requires at least two youth-protection trained adults be present with youth at all times and bans one-on-one situations where adults would have any interaction alone with children – either in person, online, or via text; a ban on the use of recording devices/cell phones near bathrooms and shower houses; a thorough screening process for adult leaders and staff including criminal background checks, and the prompt mandatory reporting of any allegation or suspicion of abuse to law enforcement."