South Georgia couple indicted on child porn charges

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A Valdosta couple was indicted on numerous child pornography charges in federal court Wednesday, according to Charlie Peeler, U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Georgia.
Jayson Wright, 34, and Kara Wright, 31, were indicted by a federal grand jury in Macon. Jayson was charged with six counts of production of child pornography. Kara was charged with three counts of production of child pornography.
The indictment claims the couple “enticed four minor children to engage in sexually explicit acts which were filmed or photographed.”
An investigation found the two were possibly involved in the Valdosta-area Boy Scouts of America from August 2015 until recently, according to Peeler’s office. The investigation also found Kara was possibly an assistant Scoutmaster.
“The defendants were originally arrested on state warrants from Lowndes County, Georgia, followed by a federal criminal complaint filed in the Middle District of Georgia,” Peeler’s office said in a release. “They are in the custody of the U.S. Marshals and were arraigned before the Honorable Jason B. Libby in the Southern District of Texas on September 17, 2020.”
The couple waived their identity hearing and reserved their detention hearing upon returning to Georgia.
“The defendants remain in the custody of the U.S. Marshals, and it is unknown at this time when they will be transferred to Georgia,” Peeler’s office said.
Peeler’s office said they are encouraging parents and guardians of those involved in the Scouts during the Wrights' time, or came in contact with the Wrights to contact either the Homeland Security Investigations Tip Line at 866-DHS-2-ICE or the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office Investigation Division at (229) 671-2950.
“It is imperative that parents and guardians of children who may have been in contact with these individuals speak to their children, and reach out to investigators at Homeland Security or Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office with any concerns,” Peeler said. “We are thankful for the strong partnership we have with HSI and the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office, as we all work relentlessly to protect the safety of the children in the Middle District of Georgia.”
Kara Wright’s mugshot has not been made available. WALB is working to get a statement from the Valdosta-area Boy Scouts of America.
Read the full indictment below. The indictment has been redacted to protect the victim’s identities.
The South Georgia Council of Boys Scouts of America issued a statement regarding the case:
"We were deeply disturbed to learn of these allegations from law enforcement. This described behavior is reprehensible and runs counter to everything for which the Boy Scouts of America stands. While these individuals are not registered in Scouting, upon learning of these reports, we took immediate action to prohibit them from any future participation in our programs and will support the investigation in any way we can.
Nothing is more important than the safety and protection of children in our Scouting programs – it is our top priority. The BSA’s multi-layered process of safeguards includes the following measures, all of which act as barriers to abuse: a leadership policy that requires at least two youth-protection trained adults be present with youth at all times and bans one-on-one situations where adults would have any interaction alone with children – either in person, online, or via text; a ban on the use of recording devices/cell phones near bathrooms and shower houses; a thorough screening process for adult leaders and staff including criminal background checks, and the prompt mandatory reporting of any allegation or suspicion of abuse to law enforcement."
