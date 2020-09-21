Two people sent to hospital after crash involving school bus in Liberty Co.; no students involved

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A crash involving a school bus and a vehicle sent two people to the hospital on Monday morning.
According to Liberty County Fire Services Chief Brian Darby, the driver of the car was conscious and alert but had to be extracted and flown to the hospital.
The bus driver was also taken to the hospital and his condition is unknown. There were no students on the bus at the time of the crash.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
