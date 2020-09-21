Update given on $80 million construction project for Exit 3 on I-95 in Hardeeville

HARDEEVILLE, S.C. (WTOC) - Continued growth and development is on its way to Hardeeville with the development of the $80 million Exit 3 project on I-95.
The project has been in the works for more than a decade.
This multi-million dollar project is not only bringing in much-needed dollars to the Lowcountry, but also jobs, education and healthcare and it’s all based on one exit off of I-95.
When you drive I-95 in South Carolina, there is no exit three. City and state leaders have been working for years to get an exit and it’s finally come to fruition.
“This is such a great example of what we can accomplish when we all work together as a united team," said Hardeeville Mayor Harry Williams.
Mayor Harry Williams was among many Lowcountry leaders who have been pushing for the project.
“Economic development has been my priority since I have been on council for 12 years and it has worked. Look back 12 years ago where we were in economic development and look at where we’re at now," said Jasper County Council Chairman Henry Etheridge.
While the exit project will bring in tax revenues for city, county and schools. It is also projected to bring in more taxpayers as people move to the area to work and live; increasing the county’s budget.
“People who will now enjoy the chance to improve the quality of their lives and the lives of their families. People who are rudderless in their career will now find job opportunities that were not available in this part of the state," said Mayor Williams.
Also enhancing the county’s school systems.
“The development of Exit 3 is a milestone that is the epitome of setting a firm foundation for our young people and their future,” said Jasper County School Superintendent Dr. Rechel Anderson.
State and city officials are hoping to break ground in near future. There is no completion date set yet for the project.
